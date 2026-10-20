How the Polycab case exposes the misuse of IBC for small dues

Bankruptcy proceedings initiated by vendors and suppliers over unpaid dues from large companies are in focus after the insolvency court admitted a plea against wire and cable maker Polycab India on 7 October over an alleged operational debt of ₹2.79 crore claimed by supplier Asier Metals.
The admission raised concerns among bankruptcy lawyers, given Polycab’s strong financial position, with a net cash balance of ₹4,194 crore and shareholders’ net worth of ₹12,009 crore in FY26. On 9 October, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the admission order passed against Polycab by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).