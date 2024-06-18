Poonawalla Fincorp announces 22,30,000 stock options to employees under ESOP 2024 scheme-II
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on June 17 announced stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan-2024 Scheme-II (ESOP-2024 Scheme-II). The decision was taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors on June 17, 2024.
