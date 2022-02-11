Poonawalla Fincorp reinstates Abhay Bhutada as MD after probe finds no evidence

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The board of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, at its meeting held today, reinstated Abhay Bhutada as its Managing Director with effect from 12 February 2022. Bhutada had stepped down on his own from the board in September 2021, following a SEBI order over his alleged role in insider trading involving the shares of Magma Fincorp. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While there was no regulatory requirement for him to step down, he had voluntarily decided to step down for complying with the high governance standards of the Poonawalla group and to ensure an unbiased independent probe into the matter," the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

"While there was no regulatory requirement for him to step down, he had voluntarily decided to step down for complying with the high governance standards of the Poonawalla group and to ensure an unbiased independent probe into the matter," the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The company board considered the report of the comprehensive independent probe initiated by the company involving experts, which has also been shared with the regulators and has noted the finding that there was no evidence of him sharing any UPSI with third parties in violation of SEBI regulations, the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the above, the company board has decided to reinstate him from 12 February 2022 for 5 years.

Bhutada had resigned on 16 September 2021. Adar Poonawalla-led Rising Sun Holdings' holds a majority stake in Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly called Magma Fincorp. At the time, Bhutada was the chief executive officer of Poonawalla Finance, a private subsidiary of Rising Sun Holdings.

SEBI's interim order had earlier said that Bhutada allegedly shared information about Adar Poonawalla-owned Rising Sun Holdings' proposed stake buy in the company before it was public knowledge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhay Bhutada is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a seasoned finance professional, with over 15 years of diversified experience in the domain of commercial, housing and retail lending. He is passionate about using technology in financial services and has been instrumental in setting up the lending business of the Poonawalla group.