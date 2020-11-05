Home >Companies >Portea Medical appoints Vaibhav Tewari as co-founder, board member
1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 01:22 PM IST Nandita Mathur

  • Amid the pandemic, Tewari conceptualized and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with state governments, RWAs and corporates. This has not only reduced the burden on hospitals but also ensured that there is timely testing and detection of covid-19

New Delhi: Home healthcare startup Portea Medical on Thursday appointed Vaibhav Tewari as its co-founder and board member.

Tewari has been serving as chief operating officer since 2013 and is a key member of the leadership team at Portea along with founders Meena Ganesh and K Ganesh. He was instrumental in conceptualising the organisation, even before it was incorporated.

“I have seen Portea Medical grow from strength to strength and been associated with the organization for over seven years now...I hope to contribute further to Portea’s growth in the times to come and diversify the range of services going forward with the management team," Tewari said on his appointment.

Amid the pandemic, Tewari conceptualized and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with state governments, RWAs and corporates. This has not only reduced the burden on hospitals but also ensured that there is timely testing and detection of covid-19, thus enabling home isolation and treatment.

“We are glad to have Vaibhav as a co-founder and member of the board at Portea...His strategies during the covid-19 pandemic have helped us support over 170,000 people who tested positive with consultations and monitoring at home," said Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical.

