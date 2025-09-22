The transition also coincided with the company taking its foot off the growth accelerator to focus on profitability. Between 2020-21 and 2022-23, losses nearly tripled to ₹175 crore even as revenue grew over fivefold to ₹1,789 crore, according to data from Tracxn. Investors saw the red ink not as weakness, but intent. “The period of widening losses was a function of increased competitive intensity post the pandemic. Porter wanted to focus on growth and ride the online boom. Once they were comfortable with their top line, they made an internal call to bring down losses," said another investor, requesting anonymity.