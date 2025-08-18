POSCO, JSW Steel plan $8-9 bn Odisha plant in high-stakes joint venture

Mumbai/Bangalore: South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings and JSW Steel Ltd intend to spend ₹70,000-80,000 crore ($8-9 billion) to set up a 6 million tonne per annum steel plant possibly in Odisha, two executives said.
A 900-acre land that JSW Steel purchased in Odisha during the April-June quarter could be used for the project, they said, declining to be identified.
JSW Steel chief executive Jayant Acharya had said earlier that no project had been finalised for the land.
“This (the land) is closer to the city of Cuttack, Paradeep Port, and the mining area. It makes sense for us to have a land bank in Orissa, and that is why we have acquired it. There is, as of now, no plan, but it is for future expansion, if required for any," Acharya told Mint in a post-earnings interview in July.
On Monday, POSCO and JSW Steel signed a non-binding preliminary agreement to explore setting up a steel plant in India, marking the South Korean steelmaker’s third attempt to establish a presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Per the agreement for a proposed 50:50 joint venture, POSCO and JSW Steel said in a statement that they were considering Odisha as a key location for a 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant.
POSCO’s latest effort to enter India aligns with the steel ministry’s ambition to nearly double the country’s steel production capacity to 300 mtpa by 2030. It also comes as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a 60-40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel, prepares to increase its steel production capacity from 10 mtpa last year to 40 mtpa by 2035.
“For POSCO, India is an emerging market, where steel demand is growing despite a global slowdown," said Suman Kumar, vice president–metals and mining, at financial services firm Dolat Capital. “Setting up locally gives them access to demand without being subject to import duties that India imposes on countries like Vietnam, China, or Korea. Even with a 50:50 JV, POSCO would secure half of the incremental earnings, making the venture financially attractive for them."
JSW Steel and POSCO did not immediately reply to emailed queries seeking further details on the partnership.
Third time lucky?
In 2005, POSCO announced it would invest $12 billion to set up a 12 mtpa plant in Odisha. It also took up space on the fourth floor of Ashok Hotel in central Delhi, a stone’s throw from the Prime Minister’s official residence.
Later in 2010, the South Korean steel giant announced a $5.3 billion investment to set up a 6 mtpa steel plant in Karnataka.
POSCO’s proximity to the decisionmakers, however, couldn’t help it get started in India.
In 2013, the company withdrew its plans for investing in Karnataka, and in 2017, pulled out of the Odisha project as well. At the heart of Posco’s exit from India was its inability to access iron ore mines and acquire land because of regulatory issues.
“This is POSCO’s third attempt to enter India. Partnering with JSW Steel—given their scale, land bank, and market clout—does improve POSCO’s chances of success. However, it’s still too early to say with certainty how it will play out," said Kumar.
JSW Steel is known for executing steel projects at a low cost with efficient pipelines and captive mines in Odisha. POSCO, on the other hand, brings advanced technology, said Kumar.
“For JSW Steel, they could leverage POSCO’s technology to make special steels which are imported in India, like electrical steel, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented steels, and niche alloys. A JV could, therefore, mean technology transfer and local production of these steels," he said.
“India is central to the future of global steel demand," Lee Ju-tae, representative director and president, POSCO Holdings, said in the statement announcing the agreement with JSW Steel.
JSW Steel, which leads the domestic steel market, accounted for 27.79 million tonnes of the 151.1 mt produced in India in FY25, followed by Tata Steel Ltd at 21.68 mt.
In 2005, India’s steel production totalled 38.1 mt, with Tata Steel producing 4.10 mt of crude steel and JSW Steel, 1.88 mt.
JSW Steel shares were up 3.15% to ₹1,078.40 each at 3pm on Monday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 1.15%.