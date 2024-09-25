Positive outlook for India: Goldman Sachs predicts sustained economic growth, recommends ‘buy’ on THESE stocks

A recent report from Goldman Sachs, a prominent international investment bank, suggested that India is set to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies in the coming years. Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday, September 25.

The analytical report highlighted a positive shift in India's economic landscape after a prolonged period of sluggish growth.

According to the analysis as reported by Moneycontrol, India's corporate earnings have begun to stabilize in recent years, with projections indicating that this trend of robust profit growth could continue until the end of the decade. The study notes impressive growth in the total earnings and market capitalization of India's benchmark Nifty index over the past five years.

Looking ahead, the investment firm anticipates significant changes in the distribution of India's corporate profit pool. Sectors related to investment cycles, such as automotive, real estate, chemicals, and industrials, are expected to see substantial increases in their share of overall profits. The report also predicts strong growth in consumer-oriented cyclical industries.

Furthermore, the analysis suggests a potential shift in growth leadership towards the power sector and emerging energy technologies. This could signal new opportunities in these areas for investors and businesses alike, the Moneycontrol report added.

Also Read | India rises to 3, surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index amid economic growth

As part of its analysis, the investment bank has identified 20 Indian companies it believes are well-positioned to benefit from these economic trends. These recommended stocks span various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, automotive, consumer goods, and real estate.

What are companies recommended by Goldman Sachs? The brokerage has issued a 'buy' call on 20 stocks: RIL, L&T, NTPC, M&M, UltraTech, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Eicher Motors, Havells, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Phoenix Mills, Uno Minda, Hitachi Energy, Astral, Embassy REIT, Kajaria Ceramics, Blue Dart, and Amber Enterprises.