Positive outlook for India: Goldman Sachs predicts sustained economic growth, recommends ‘buy’ on THESE stocks

  • According to the Goldman Sachs report, India's corporate earnings have begun to stabilize in recent years, with projections indicating that this trend of robust profit growth could continue until the end of the decade.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published25 Sep 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Positive outlook for India: Goldman Sachs predicts sustained economic growth, recommends ‘buy’ on THESE stocks
Positive outlook for India: Goldman Sachs predicts sustained economic growth, recommends ‘buy’ on THESE stocks

A recent report from Goldman Sachs, a prominent international investment bank, suggested that India is set to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies in the coming years. Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday, September 25.

The analytical report highlighted a positive shift in India's economic landscape after a prolonged period of sluggish growth.

According to the analysis as reported by Moneycontrol, India's corporate earnings have begun to stabilize in recent years, with projections indicating that this trend of robust profit growth could continue until the end of the decade. The study notes impressive growth in the total earnings and market capitalization of India's benchmark Nifty index over the past five years.

Also Read | Tata Steel share are up by 0.31%, Nifty down by -0.2%

Looking ahead, the investment firm anticipates significant changes in the distribution of India's corporate profit pool. Sectors related to investment cycles, such as automotive, real estate, chemicals, and industrials, are expected to see substantial increases in their share of overall profits. The report also predicts strong growth in consumer-oriented cyclical industries.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share are down by -3%, Nifty down by -0.2%

Furthermore, the analysis suggests a potential shift in growth leadership towards the power sector and emerging energy technologies. This could signal new opportunities in these areas for investors and businesses alike, the Moneycontrol report added.

Also Read | India rises to 3, surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index amid economic growth

As part of its analysis, the investment bank has identified 20 Indian companies it believes are well-positioned to benefit from these economic trends. These recommended stocks span various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, automotive, consumer goods, and real estate.

What are companies recommended by Goldman Sachs?

The brokerage has issued a 'buy' call on 20 stocks: RIL, L&T, NTPC, M&M, UltraTech, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Eicher Motors, Havells, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Phoenix Mills, Uno Minda, Hitachi Energy, Astral, Embassy REIT, Kajaria Ceramics, Blue Dart, and Amber Enterprises.

This optimistic outlook on India's economic future comes at a time when global investors are increasingly looking towards emerging markets for growth opportunities. However, the report added that economic projections can be subject to various factors and uncertainties, and investors should always conduct their own research and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPositive outlook for India: Goldman Sachs predicts sustained economic growth, recommends ‘buy’ on THESE stocks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.65
    02:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.1 (0.69%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    02:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Vedanta

    481.45
    02:05 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.2 (2.38%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    132.45
    02:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    5.15 (4.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,940.70
    01:53 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    212.9 (7.8%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    821.95
    01:53 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    48.45 (6.26%)

    HEG

    2,435.70
    01:53 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    125.95 (5.45%)

    Piramal Pharma

    226.65
    01:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.95 (4.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.