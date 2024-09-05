Power Grid Corporation Of India share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Power Grid had an opening price of ₹ 333.2 and a closing price of ₹ 332. The stock reached a high of ₹ 333.2 and a low of ₹ 330.75 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:15 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹332, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82305.35, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹333.2 and a low of ₹330.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 334.48 10 335.79 20 338.63 50 338.87 100 321.96 300 286.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹334.87, ₹336.63, & ₹338.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹331.17, ₹329.23, & ₹327.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -53.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.73 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.19% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.