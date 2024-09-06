Power Grid Corporation Of India share are down by -1.6%, Nifty down by -0.89%

At 06 Sep 11:15 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹325.65, -1.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81265.8, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹333.3 and a low of ₹325 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 334.03 10 335.02 20 338.13 50 339.01 100 322.47 300 286.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.12, ₹335.63, & ₹336.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹329.27, ₹327.93, & ₹325.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid Corporation Of India was -19.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.32% with a target price of ₹318.10526316.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in june quarter.