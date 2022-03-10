Prabha Narasimhan set to take over as Colgate-Palmolive India CEO and MD

In a filing to the exchanges on Thursday—the maker of Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive hand wash said the nomination and remuneration committee of the Board of Directors approved that effective 16th April, 2022, Ram Raghavan, managing director and CEO of the company has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company. Raghavan will be based out of the company’s headquarters in New York.