After backlash, Prada delegation set to visit Kolhapur over ₹1 lakh ‘Kolhapuri’ sandals
A luxury sandal priced at ₹1 lakh has brought Prada face to face with Indian artisans behind a centuries-old craft.
Mumbai/New Delhi: After sparking outrage in India for showcasing Kolhapuri-style “sandals" on the Milan runway, Italian luxury giant Prada is sending top executives to the footwear’s hometown of Kolhapur. The two-day visit to Kolhapur, in Maharashtra, is expected to begin Tuesday and marks the brand’s first formal outreach to Indian artisans.