Pratham Mittal-led Tetr in talks to raise $20 mn in maiden funding

Mumbai: Tetr College of Business, founded by entrepreneur Pratham Mittal, is in talks to raise $20 million in its first external funding round from venture capital firms, two people aware of the matter told Mint.

Advertisement

Mittal is in talks with venture capital firms such as Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments to invest in the round, the people told Mint.

This underscores the growing interest among investors in the higher education segment at a time when K-12 and test prep funding has nearly dried up after a boom in 2020 and 2021.

Tetr declined to comment. Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Higher education institutions in India are increasingly moving beyond curriculum-heavy models to focus on entrepreneurship and startup formation.

Founded in 2024, Tetr positions itself as a “global business school” where students learn by building companies in seven countries: US, Singapore, Argentina, Dubai, India, Europe, and Ghana.

Advertisement

Its four-year undergraduate programme combines stints at institutions such as Insead, IIT, and NUS, with courses taught by industry leaders and academics from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, Nasa, Estee Lauder, and American Express.

Educating entrepreneurs Mittal, who earlier founded Master’s Union in 2020, Outgrow.co in 2016, and political engagement platform Neta in 2011, is the son of Ashok and Rashmi Mittal, chancellor and pro-chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

In 2024, Tetr launched a $10 million “Tetr–Under 20” fund to back student entrepreneurs building ventures across AI, sustainability, consumer, healthcare, and other sectors, led by former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli, Harvard professors Viney Sawhney and Mihir Mankad, and others.

The company has just kicked off its second cohort, comprising over 200 students from 50 countries.

Advertisement

Also Read | How AI is transforming the role of venture capital for startups

Interest in entrepreneurial education is surging in India. According to the GUESSS India 2023 report, nearly a third of Indian college students (32.5%) are already engaged in entrepreneurial activity, compared with the global average of 25.7%.

Institutions such as IIT Bombay’s SINE are also scaling up support for startups and have launched dedicated venture funds. In January, IIT Bombay said it plans to quadruple the number of startups it supports to 1,000 over the next 10 years. It also launched a ₹100-crore venture capital fund to invest in deeptech startups.

Similarly, BITS Pilani has also introduced policies to support startup growth within the institution, such as a one-year break for students to pursue their ventures, course credit for startup work, and a deferred placement policy.

Advertisement