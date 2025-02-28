Companies
Premiumization and new categories to drive growth for US Polo Assn in India
SummaryThe retailer operates over 430 stores across India and is the largest brand in terms of sales and number of stores within Arvind Fashion’s portfolio.
American casual wear brand U.S Polo Assn. India is on track to touch ₹3,000 crore in business over the coming years as the brand targets opening more premium stores and investing in adjacent categories such as kids' wear and footwear.
