Premji Invest’s latest bet? A tech-powered NBFC led by a former ICICI banker
Summary
The NBFC is looking to raise funds from Premji Invest and some other investors.
MUMBAI : Premji Invest, the family office of Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji, is looking to back former ICICI Bank banker Bijith Bhaskar to set up a tech-driven non-banking finance company (NBFC), according to a person close to the matter.
