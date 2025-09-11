Prestige Hospitality plans to launch ₹2,700- crore IPO in October
Summary
Sebi approved the Prestige group firm's IPO in August. This will be the third public listing by a hospitality firm this year, after Schloss Bangalore and Brigade Hotel Ventures.
Bengaluru: Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd plans to launch its ₹2,700 crore maiden public offer in October, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it joins the league of hotel chains going public during a travel boom.
