Prestige Hospitality plans to file draft papers for ₹2,000-2,500 cr IPO in April
Summary
- Prestige Hospitality Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, which houses all hospitality assets and projects of Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Prestige Group. The company owns properties such as JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire and Conrad Bengaluru.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd is likely to submit its papers to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) this month for a public listing to raise ₹2,000-2,500 crore, according to two people directly aware of its expansion and fundraising plans.