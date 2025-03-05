Companies
Prime Venture retains fifth fund size at $100 mn to back early-stage startups across sectors: Co-founder Sanjay Swamy
SummaryThe development comes nearly four years after it raised its fourth fund at $100 million, which was later oversubscribed to $120 million.
Bengaluru: Prime Venture Partners, which has backed Indian startups such as MyGate and Niyo, has launched its fifth fund with a size of $100 million to continue investing in early-stage companies across sectors.
