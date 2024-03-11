Priority for Byju's is reduce cash burn, improve governance : ex-SBI chief Kumar
Rajnish Kumar, advisor to Byju's, laid down the road map for the edtech firm and said that there is an urgent need to sort governance issues
MUMBAI : Former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar, who is advisor to edtech firm Byju's, believes that the company's main priority is to reduce cash burn, settle the term loan, and focus on growth. Kumar is also chairman of fintech BharatPe. In an interview with Mint at the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) conclave last week, Kumar laid down the road map for Byju's and said that there is urgent need to sort out governance issues. Edited excerpts.