Prismforce raises $13.6 million in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India

“The technology services industry, with a cumulative market cap of over $4 trillion and a global workforce of over 20 million, is a core pillar of the global digital economy. Despite that, there is no large vertical software vendor serving its varied needs. Somnath and Qasim’s vision is to create the defining vertical software company for technology and professional services. Over the past year this vision has been validated by multiple industry-leading IT providers, which have deployed Prismforce products to great impact," Sequoia Capital India principal Abhishek Mohan said on the partnership.