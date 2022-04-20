Private banks look at new ways to retain employees

“RSU is similar to ESOPs, but comes at a deep discount and the number of RSUs will not have any impact on the bank. If the bank was to grant three Esops at a fair value of ₹500 each, the employee gets ₹1,500. In this case, if 1 RSU is given, the total compensation will be ₹1,500 and would avoid shareholder dilution to some extent," said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer, HDFC Bank. “It is intended for mid and junior management up to 10 levels below the CEO".

