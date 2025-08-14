Since we first spoke, your office was the site of a mass shooting that tragically killed your colleague Wesley LePatner, chief executive of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. Would you like to say a few words about her?

I worked a lot with Wesley when we were starting BCRED, not long after she had stood up BREIT. She was incredibly hardworking, but she was also that person who always made herself available. She was really smart, kind, and generous with her time. She will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to her, her family, friends, and all of the other victims. It was an awful tragedy.