Moelis India CEO Girotra sees private credit surging, bets on AI and data centre deals
Agnidev Bhattacharya , Sneha Shah 4 min read 25 Jan 2026, 08:19 pm IST
Summary
Moelis India CEO Manisha Girotra outlined a 2026 outlook defined by the rapid expansion of private credit, the rise of dual-track exit strategies, and massive capital expenditure in AI-led infrastructure and healthcare.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is seeing a surge in private credit, and its flexibility compared to traditional bank loans is fuelling higher risk appetite in the country's deals environment, according to a top executive at a global investment bank.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story