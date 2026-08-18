Top PEs, strategics circle Actis-owned BluPine Energy for up to $2 bn deal

A clutch of private equity and strategics have expressed interest in BluPine, as UK-based Actis explores a sale of the renewable energy platform, seeking a valuation of about $1.5-2.0 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

“KKR, NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) and Blackstone are closely evaluating the asset, while ISquared Capital is exploring an investment in the company through its clean energy platform HEXA. Inox Clean Energy is also among those spending time on the asset,” one of the people cited above said.

Advertisement

“Others, including Macquarie, RPSG Group, Torrent Power and Apraava Energy, are also in the fray,” a second person said on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are private. “The binding bids are due in the next 10-12 days,” said a third person in the know, while confirming the above details.

Actis declined to comment on the development. “We don't comment on deal speculation unfortunately,” its spokesperson said. Blackstone, Macquarie and KKR declined to comment, while emails sent to other potential bidders did not elicit a response until press time.

Also Read | Actis revives Nxt-Infra stake sale process with Ambit

Actis launched BluPine Energy in 2022, targeting 4GW capacity of utility scale solar, wind and storage projects through a buy-and-build strategy with both government and commercial & industrial (C&I) PPAs across India. In the same year, BluPine acquired a 404MW operating pan-Indian solar portfolio as part of its growth.

Advertisement

Led by Neerav Nanavaty, the Gurugram-based firm is among the leading renewable energy service providers that develop, build, own, and operate projects across India to support the country’s clean energy transition. It has rapidly expanded its C&I business by providing customized renewable energy solutions through captive, group captive and open access models, enabling business across sectors achieve their sustainability and decarbonization objectives.

Actis is a major global infrastructure investor with a history of building businesses and operating assets world over. It has deployed more than $7.1 billion to date in Asia, across different strategies. A leading energy investor, it has built or operated over 8GW of installed capacity in the region, including more than 5.5GW of renewables.

Actis invests in structural themes that aim to support long-term, equitable growth in defensive, critical infrastructure across energy transition, digitalization transition, and supply chain transformation, according to its website. Its portfolio assets in India include Stride Climate Investments, Athena Renewable Energy, Sprng Energy, Ostro Energy, and Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt Ltd, some of which it has exited over the years.

Advertisement

The massive scale of India's green energy space has attracted the attention of both Indian and global investors. These investments have gained momentum in the past few years, with the government aiming to achieve 500 GW of installed non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030. According to government estimates, a total investment of about ₹42 trillion is needed to achieve this ambitious target.

Also Read | Three years after selling Sprng to Shell, Actis eyes buying it back

The country plans to add 1,800 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047 and 5,000GW by 2070, Mint reported in November. Industry executives say inorganic growth is the playbook in the energy space. According to KPMG, achieving growth over the next three years is the top operational priority for organizations as they pursue greater energy security, build digital infrastructure and scale renewables.

Advertisement

Some recent deals in the space include the Aditya Birla Group’s purchase of Sprng Energy from Shell for $1.8 billion in July 2026, Inox Clean Energy’s ₹6,000 crore buyout of Vena Energy India and a $750 million purchase of US solar assets from Boviet Solar. Inox also completed the acquisition of Vibrant Energy from Macquarie in April 2026.

Other players, including Avaada Electro, state-run NTPC Ltd's green energy arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, ACME Solar, and Premier Energies, Inox Clean Energy, CleanMax, Juniper Energy, Hero Future Energies and SAE, are among those that have gone public in recent times, or are in various stages of their listing processes.

About the Authors Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private...Read More ✕ Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.



Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.



Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com. Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspa...Read More ✕ Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.