Priya Kapur, son in driving seat at family trust behind Sona Comstar
Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur died in June, sparking confusion over who owns the family trust that owns Aureus, the promoter company of Comstar. Finally, there is an answer. Hint: It's not Kapur's mother.
Who owns the family trust behind the promoter company of Sona Comstar? The question that has lingered since the death of Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur finally has an answer: Priya Sachdev Kapur and Azarias, wife and son respectively of the late industrialist.