Priya Kapur, son in driving seat at family trust behind Sona Comstar

Confusion rose after Sona Comstar's MD and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said after the company's earnings release on 4 August that Sona Comstar was not informed who was the beneficiary owner of RK Family Trust after Sunjay Kapur. But within two days of this statement, Aureus was informed about the new beneficiary owners of the company and the trust. It is not clear whether Sona Comstar has received any intimation of the change in owners.