Probe stalls transfer of Ratan Tata’s Tata Sons shares to his foundations

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The transfer of the late Ratan Tata’s shares in Tata Sons to two charitable foundations he created has been thrown into uncertainty after a complaint over the ownership of some of those shares triggered an investigation by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, potentially delaying the implementation of one of the country’s most closely watched wills.
The situation has left the four executors of Tata’s will—including his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, lawyer Darius Khambata and long-time confidant Mehli Mistry—unable to transfer the 3,368 Tata Sons shares to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET), according to an executive familiar with the matter.
“The issue is that we don’t know the details of the case and have come to know about it through newspaper reports,” said the executive, requesting anonymity. “(But) we cannot transfer the shares if their ownership is being contested and is being probed by a regulator.”