Procter & Gamble names Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO, first Indian to lead the company

New Delhi: Tide maker The Procter & Gamble Company on Tuesday said chief operating officer Shailesh Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller as the company's president and chief executive officer, effective 1 January, 2026.

This makes Jejurikar the first Indian to head the global consumer goods firm.

On 1 January 2026, Jon Moeller will become Procter & Gamble’s executive chairman. In this role, Moeller will lead the board of directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO on company matters.

Jejurikar, who joined P&G in 1989, has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions. He helped build several of P&G’s core businesses, including global fabric care and home care in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has also helped lead the development of the company’s renewed strategies and operational results in the supply chain, information technology and global business services. Jejurikar is an alumnus of IIM, Lucknow.

P&G sells brands such as Ambi Pur, Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper, among others. For the year ended 31 December 2024 the company’s global net sales were up 2% at $84 billion. In India, the company operates via three business entities.

The board has also nominated Jejurikar for election to the director's post at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025.

“The Company has continued to consistently deliver strong growth and value creation through Jon’s steady leadership as CEO. A strong plan is in place for sustained success and now is the time to transition to Shailesh as CEO,” said Joe Jimenez, lead director of P&G’s board, said.

"Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create,” Jimenez added.