‘Profitable’, ‘separate entity’: WeWork India clarifies after parent group files for bankruptcy in US
WeWork India, in a statement, said it ‘operates independently of WeWork Global, and our operations will not be affected in any manner'.
WeWork India, the Indian arm of global co-working space firm WeWork Inc, on November 6 said it is a “profitable" and “separate entity" whose operations would not be affected by the parent group's bankruptcy filing.
