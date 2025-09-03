As the GST Council examines the next wave of reforms to simplify India’s indirect tax system, policymakers are grappling with a familiar concern—corporate profiteering. States want firmer safeguards to ensure that the tax relief intended for consumers is not pocketed by companies. Mint looks at what profiteering means under GST, how it has been policed so far, and what lies ahead for consumers and businesses.

What is GST-related profiteering?

When the GST Council reduces the tax rate on goods or services or allows businesses additional credit for taxes paid on raw material or services, the authorities expect it to translate into an immediate and commensurate reduction in the prices of goods and services to the consumer.

In the case of successive tax rate cuts in the past, central and state committees received many complaints about businesses increasing the prices of products, excluding taxes, to offset the tax relief meant for consumers, thus fattening their bottom lines.

This led to the setting up of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) to look into such cases and pass penalty orders.

Why was it considered an imperfect mechanism?

Although price control is not the intention of the government, the anti-profiteering provision in GST law required businesses to immediately reduce prices commensurately after a tax rate cut.

However, the fact that the government cannot get into price control in a free-market economy and that there is no holding period for the lowered price after the tax reduction meant that businesses were free to increase the base price subsequently, citing increases in input costs. This rendered the anti-profiteering legislation not very effective.

Why was the NAA wound up?

A government official explained that the anti-profiteering mechanism was introduced in 2017 when businesses were getting a considerable amount of input tax credit under the new indirect tax system that subsumed 17 central and state taxes.

“Hence it was important to have a mechanism to ensure that the tax benefits were passed on to consumers. Besides, it was only in cases like residential houses, where the profiteered amount was large enough and could be returned to individual consumers. In the case of small purchases like fast moving consumer goods, identifying individual consumers to return the profiteered amount was not practical," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In such cases, the official explained, companies were ordered to return the profiteered amounts to designated consumer protection funds. Over time, the tax system stabilised and it was decided to wind up the NAA in 2022, the official said.

The Competition Commission of India managed adjudication of anti-profiteering cases for some time before it was transferred to the Principal Bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal. With the number of complaints declining drastically, a sunset clause for examining fresh complaints was introduced, effective 1 April 2025.

Which industries were alleged to have profiteered in the GST regime?

Real estate, fast moving consumer goods, multiplexes, consumer electronics companies and fast-food chains have faced investigations by the NAA for alleged profiteering. With the proposed tax rate restructuring, which will lead to a reduction of the tax burden on a host of sectors including agriculture, textiles, fertilizers, construction, transport, renewable energy, handicrafts and insurance, policymakers want to be sure that the benefits reach the consumers.

What is the future of anti-profiteering oversight?

The GST Council is empowered to introduce fresh measures to ensure that profiteering concerns are addressed effectively. With several states highlighting concerns over profiteering, the council is expected to take a view on the matter.

Policymakers believe that if the central and state governments are making a big revenue sacrifice to boost consumption demand, businesses should promptly pass on the benefits to consumers rather than pocket them. As per central government’s estimates, the proposed GST restructuring could cost the exchequer ₹50,000-55,000 crore a year.

The GST 2.0 rate rationalisation is a win-win for consumers, and the intent is to benefit the end-consumer, not to let businesses retain the difference, said Prateek Bansal, a partner at White & Brief - Advocates and Solicitors. With the anti-profiteering clause sunset, no new GST complaints will be entertained after 1 April 2025, said Bansal.

"The absence of a specific provision does not give businesses a free hand to pocket the benefit. The government should consider reviving the anti-profiteering provisions or a similar dedicated body needs to be established. Until clear guidelines are issued by the government, consumers will need to rely on the consumer protection law or the Competition Commission of India to challenge unfair pricing and active market vigilance will be key to ensuring that the benefits of GST cuts are passed on," said Bansal.