Mint Explainer | Why profiteering fears resurface as GST reforms enter second phase
As the GST Council plans reforms, concerns arise over corporate profiteering. States demand safeguards to ensure tax relief reaches consumers.
As the GST Council examines the next wave of reforms to simplify India’s indirect tax system, policymakers are grappling with a familiar concern—corporate profiteering. States want firmer safeguards to ensure that the tax relief intended for consumers is not pocketed by companies.Mint looks at what profiteering means under GST, how it has been policed so far, and what lies ahead for consumers and businesses.