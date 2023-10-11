Profits Are Making a Comeback

Finally, analysts reckon that profit growth in the fourth quarter will be substantially better, with estimates pointing to S&P 500 earnings up 10.8% from a year earlier. This figure needs to be taken with some skepticism—analysts might be unduly pessimistic about companies’ third-quarter earnings. But, if history is any guide, they are probably too optimistic about earnings in the fourth quarter and beyond. Even allowing for analysts’ sunny dispositions, though, earnings growth seems likely to pick up. And chief financial officers—who often play Eeyores to chief executives’ Tiggers—expect earnings to pick up next year, according to a recent survey conducted by Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Richmond.