Profits Are Making a Comeback
The third-quarter earnings season is likely to be much better than the second quarter’s for U.S. public companies.
The profit slump is over.
Third-quarter earnings season is getting under way, and it will likely be much better than the second quarter’s for U.S. public companies. Industry estimates indicate that members of the S&P 500 will report earnings per share were 1.3% higher than a year earlier—a nice improvement from the second quarter’s decline of 2.8%.
Moreover, current estimates almost certainly understate the third quarter’s strength given analysts’ tendency to lower their forecasts in the lead-up to earnings season. In early July, for example, they were looking for a second-quarter S&P 500 earnings decline of 6.4%.
The S&P third-quarter earnings estimate is also getting damped by an estimated 34.7% decline in energy-sector earnings—the consequence of fuel costs that were much lower than a year earlier. S&P 500 earnings excluding energy are expected to show a 6.2% gain after rising 3.6% in the second quarter.
Finally, analysts reckon that profit growth in the fourth quarter will be substantially better, with estimates pointing to S&P 500 earnings up 10.8% from a year earlier. This figure needs to be taken with some skepticism—analysts might be unduly pessimistic about companies’ third-quarter earnings. But, if history is any guide, they are probably too optimistic about earnings in the fourth quarter and beyond. Even allowing for analysts’ sunny dispositions, though, earnings growth seems likely to pick up. And chief financial officers—who often play Eeyores to chief executives’ Tiggers—expect earnings to pick up next year, according to a recent survey conducted by Duke University and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Richmond.
In several respects, this is surprising. Labor is a major cost at most companies, and labor costs have continued to rise. Wage growth has also lately been outstripping inflation, which, put differently, means that many companies’ wage bills are rising more swiftly than the prices they are able to charge. To this, add the continued rise in interest rates which, in addition to raising financing costs, is weighing on demand. Many overseas economies have been weak, while the strength of the dollar has cut into the value of the profits U.S. multinationals earn abroad.
The U.S. economy has been steady, though, while the strong job market is also giving U.S. consumers the ability to keep spending. Moreover, while Americans seem likely to keep reallocating more of their spending toward services and away from goods as the pandemic’s effects continue to lessen, spending on goods has strengthened in absolute terms. This matters for public companies because companies like Apple and Walmart that make or sell goods are overrepresented in the S&P 500 compared with the overall U.S. economy.
Many of these goods-focused companies have been on the wrong side of the inventory cycle. Responding to the boom in demand for stuff that occurred after the pandemic struck, many businesses over-ordered and ended up with more on their shelves than they needed. As those businesses worked down inventories, they bought less. But a Goldman Sachs analysis of companies’ second-quarter earnings calls suggests that the bulk of inventory rebalancing has passed, and it looks as if inventory growth boosted gross domestic product in the third quarter.
There is, of course, plenty that could go wrong, including the possibility that the U.S. economy is finally hit by the recession people have been talking about since early last year. But if earnings growth keeps picking up, the stock market might be headed higher anyway.
