Profits delivered: What Zomato’s sizzling results teach investors, VCs
Summary
- Among the cohort of consumer internet companies that hit the bourses around 2021, Zomato stands out. The company’s March quarter results show that the levers of profitability are being unlocked. What did the food delivery firm do that companies like Paytm did not?
Bengaluru: 2024 could well be the most happening year for the startup ecosystem in recent memory. A new cohort of start-ups are getting ready for the big show on the exchanges.
But what about the earlier wave of consumer internet firms that hit the bourses?
Zomato Ltd, who in its current avatar is both a food delivery and a quick commerce company, stands out. The company’s financials for the fourth quarter of 2023-24 are interesting and mark a turning point in its journey. It reported a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore for the quarter ending March, which was a 27% sequential growth over the previous quarter. The revenue growth of 8.3% was less than a third of the growth in profitability, which means that the levers of profitability are being unlocked.
These are important indicators not just for Zomato but for the entire venture capital (VC) funded start-up ecosystem.
The year 2021 was seen as the coming of age of startups that were part of a new wave of India’s consumer internet era. A small cohort of these startups, that had broken out into the big league, filed for initial public offerings (IPOs), and listed on the exchanges. Built and scaled with unprecedented amounts of capital, the series of back-to-back IPOs that were enthusiastically received by the markets were proof that this funding model had worked, despite being viewed by the purists with some degree of scepticism.