Profits delivered: What Zomato’s sizzling results teach investors, VCs

Sometime early this year, a VC fund I was advising requested me to assess the founders and leadership team of a fintech startup they were seriously evaluating to fund. It was clear that this startup was much ahead of the pack when it came to key metrics like customer acquisition cost and delinquency rates. Quite obviously, there was something right they were doing. When I probed for the secret sauce, everyone seemed to attribute their success on these metrics to their analytics prowess. When I dug deeper and asked about the underlying logic and algorithms, I didn’t find a particularly mind-blowing response. Suddenly, the dots connected, and I had my kung-fu panda moment: There was no secret sauce. The secret sauce, if there was any, was a strong belief among the entire team around a few fundamentals, namely, the importance of building the business slowly and sustainably, the thoughtful choice of the target customer group (with an income that was high enough to make them credit-worthy but not high enough for the banks to go after) and their steadfast refusal to stray and move to a lower income group to keep growth rates high.