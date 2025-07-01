Promoters stake sales surge almost 7-fold in Q1 as they cash in on high market valuations
Promoters sold shares worth ₹2.61 trillion in Q1 of FY26, a significant increase from previous quarters. Many promoters believe current valuations exceed the actual worth of their businesses, prompting a surge in stake sales.
Promoters of companies are cashing in their shares on high valuations. The value of promoter holdings in listed companies that were sold in the April-to-June period surged almost sevenfold from the previous quarter as higher market valuations offered them a better price.