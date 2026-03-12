Mumbai: Private credit is stepping in ahead of public listings to help founders and promoters consolidate stakes or shore up capital as investors seek partial or full exits amid equity market uncertainty.
Private credit fuels founder buybacks ahead of public listings
SummaryIndia’s private credit market has expanded rapidly, with a wave of domestic and global investment firms offering faster, more flexible capital than traditional lenders can provide to companies. Promoters are tapping these funds to shore up shareholding or allow investors to exit.
