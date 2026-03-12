Private credit fuels founder buybacks ahead of public listings

Mumbai: Private credit is stepping in ahead of public listings to help founders and promoters consolidate stakes or shore up capital as investors seek partial or full exits amid equity market uncertainty.
Over the past 12-14 months, founders or promoters of companies including Leap India, Symbiotec Pharma, Vivriti Group, Zepto, InMobi, Lenskart and Zetwerk have engaged in such transactions ahead of their initial public offerings (IPOs)
, multiple people familiar with the matter told Mint.
“Credit is increasingly being used as a flexible pool of capital to capture these opportunities and, in some cases, to provide exits to their investors, especially when public/IPO markets are facing headwinds,” said Aakash Desai, chief investment officer (CIO) & head of private credit at 360 ONE Asset, which closed its fifth private credit fund with a $400 million corpus earlier this week. “We see this trend coming back in a big way and continuing as we deploy more capital into financing such transactions.”
India’s private credit market has expanded rapidly, with a wave of domestic and global investment firms offering faster, more flexible capital than traditional lenders can provide to companies. Private credit deployed in India hit a record $12.4 billion in 2025, growing about 35% over the previous year, according to estimates from consulting firm EY. The growth was driven by demand for refinancing and capital expenditures in real estate, healthcare, and infrastructure.
“A lot of businesses we are seeing today are undergoing tremendous growth and are seeing large order books. Some of them have a great earnings cycle,” Desai said. “These factors have encouraged promoters to acquire more stake as they expect an uptick in value over the next 3 to 5 years.”
Consolidating stake
For instance, Sunu Mathew, co-promoter of KKR-owned Leap India, took ₹200 crore debt from Motilal Oswal Alternate’s private credit fund to consolidate his stake to 26% from the previously held 22%. The company recently secured the regulator’s approval to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO). Symbiotec Pharmalab’s Anil Satwani also engaged in similar discussions with banks to up his shareholding.
Mathew and Satwani did not respond to Mint's queries.
Similarly, Vivriti Group, which consolidated its lending and private credit businesses under a new unified structure, received an infusion of ₹200 crore from its promoter, Vineet Sukumar, last month. This increased his stake in the combined entity from 7% to 11.5%. He outlined plans to further increase his stake as the company approaches a public listing over the next three years, Mint reported in February.
“There are increasingly more conversations where founders’ stakes are reset upwards before an IPO event. This is often a recognition by the private market investors that there is a milestone liquidity event ahead, and founders are unlikely to be able to get equity after listing,” said Rajat Ranjan, Kotak Mahindra Capital’s managing director of the digital and robotics team. The investment firm also outlined plans to raise a $2 billion private credit fund in October.
“Also, in several instances, any ESOP exercise is also a tax event, and founders need funds,” Ranjan said. “More ESOP also conveys greater promoter/founder conviction in the company’s journey post the listing and for value-creation purposes.”
Promoter purchases
In general, promoters have been looking to raise capital to shore up ownership. Last year, Mint reported that the founders of InMobi and Zetwerk were separately raising debt in their personal capacity to increase their stakes in their respective companies. While InMobi’s founder raised about $350 million from Varde Partners, Elham Credit Partners and SeaTown Holdings to buy back stake from Softbank and other private equity investors, Zepto’s founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra were in talks with Edelweiss to raise ₹1,500 crore in debt, according to reports.
Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal also acquired a 2.5% stake from existing investors for just over ₹200 crore at a steep discount to the public market valuation, boosting his overall shareholding in the company. While the extent of discounts in such transactions largely depends on a case-by-case basis, these equity-led incentives aim to encourage founders to scale the company to a certain level and to reward them for their early risk-taking.
Multiples Alternate Asset’s credit strategy head Rahul Chawla also alluded to instances of new-age companies in which institutional investors are willing to allow promoters who diluted ownership during the growth stage to rebuild their stake ahead of the listing.
Flexibility, long-term growth
Higher stakes offer flexibility in the IPO, future financing options and long-term wealth creation for the promoter family.
“It also reflects their belief in the valuation story of the business going forward and overall commitment to the business,” Chawla said, adding that it gives promoters headroom to participate in the secondary sale during the IPO without diluting post-listing shareholding significantly.
Demand for such pre-IPO transactions has seen private credit firms, including 360 One Asset, Multiples Alternate Asset and Motilal Oswal Alternates, to deploy more capital into financing such deals.
Others, including DMI Alternatives, Ascertis Credit, ASK Group, True North, Blackstone Group and Edelweiss, have set up dedicated private credit platforms to address financing needs and provide more tailored solutions to companies than traditional banks do. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) also announced a $2 billion plan to attract global capital into the asset class.
However, promoters are not just looking to raise capital before listings but also to increase shareholding after going public to allay investor worries in a bearish market.
For instance, Sula Vineyards promoter Rajeev Samant bought 1.15 lakh shares from the open market in February, in the first such purchase since the 2022 listing, to raise his stake to 24.5% from 24.3% as of December. The stock has declined as much as 38% over the past year.
“As more companies look towards capital markets, promoter financing will remain an active and relevant proposition for both investors and companies alike,” said Multiples’ Chawla, adding that the firm has identified this as a key focus area and is actively evaluating such opportunities.