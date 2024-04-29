Promoters trim nearly $7 billion in share pledges riding buoyant equity markets
Summary
- Mint’s analysis reveals a net decline in promoter pledges across sectors including energy, infrastructure, IT, pharmaceutical, and retail
- Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, and Tata Motors witnessed significant decreases in pledged holdings in FY24
MUMBAI : Promoters of Indian companies including Adani Power Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd reduced their aggregate share pledges by ₹56,448 crore, or about $6.8 billion, in fiscal year 2023-24, taking advantage of buoyant stock markets to unwind their debt positions.