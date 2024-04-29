Promoters trim nearly $7 billion in share pledges riding buoyant equity markets

Promoters of Jindal Stainless Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, and Usha Martin Ltd now have zero pledged shares. Promoters of Emami Ltd reduced their share pledges from 40.12% in FY23 to 13.09% in the just-concluded financial year; while those of TCS reduced their pledged shares from 0.48% to 0.28%; and Jindal Steel from 36.43% to 13.11%.