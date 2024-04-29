Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Promoters trim nearly $7 billion in share pledges riding buoyant equity markets

Promoters trim nearly $7 billion in share pledges riding buoyant equity markets

Mayur Bhalerao

  • Mint’s analysis reveals a net decline in promoter pledges across sectors including energy, infrastructure, IT, pharmaceutical, and retail
  • Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, and Tata Motors witnessed significant decreases in pledged holdings in FY24

Adani Group companies witnessed an aggregate decline of 18,696 crore in promoter pledges in FY24.

MUMBAI :Promoters of Indian companies including Adani Power Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd reduced their aggregate share pledges by 56,448 crore, or about $6.8 billion, in fiscal year 2023-24, taking advantage of buoyant stock markets to unwind their debt positions.

Promoters of Indian companies including Adani Power Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd reduced their aggregate share pledges by 56,448 crore, or about $6.8 billion, in fiscal year 2023-24, taking advantage of buoyant stock markets to unwind their debt positions.

In FY24, 52 companies saw a 35% decrease— 82,576 crore in absolute terms—in the value of their pledged shares, reveals a Mint analysis based on the latest regulatory filings of Nifty 500 companies, which account for 91% of the overall market value of all NSE-listed firms.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

In FY24, 52 companies saw a 35% decrease— 82,576 crore in absolute terms—in the value of their pledged shares, reveals a Mint analysis based on the latest regulatory filings of Nifty 500 companies, which account for 91% of the overall market value of all NSE-listed firms.

Another 27 companies increased their pledges by 20% or 26,128 crore.

While 383 companies had no pledged shares, the remaining 38 companies saw no change in their holdings.

The aggregate 56,448-crore decline in the value of the pledged shares of these 500 companies in FY24 follows a net reduction of 52,217.54 crore in FY23 and an increase of 26,928 crore in FY22. The value of the pledges is calculated using a volume-weighted average price.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex indices rose more than 25% in FY24, while the Nifty 500 index, which has a total market capitalisation of 366.5 trillion, gained 39%. In FY23, returns from the Nifty and the Sensex contracted 1.75% and 0.48%.

“Pledging shares does not always signify a negative stance, particularly in strong bull markets," said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. “Given the robust equity markets and numerous avenues for capital raising, now is an opportune moment to decrease pledges, especially for companies that do not require additional capital."

Adani Group companies witnessed an aggregate decline of 18,696 crore in promoter pledges in FY24. This included Adani Power (from 25.15% to 16.1%), Adani Green (from 3.5% to 1.02%), Adani Ports (from 4.66% to 1.7%), Adani Energy Solutions (from 3.75% to 2.58%), and Adani Enterprises (from 0.64% to 0.08%), Mint’s analysis shows.

Promoters of Jindal Stainless Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, and Usha Martin Ltd now have zero pledged shares. Promoters of Emami Ltd reduced their share pledges from 40.12% in FY23 to 13.09% in the just-concluded financial year; while those of TCS reduced their pledged shares from 0.48% to 0.28%; and Jindal Steel from 36.43% to 13.11%.

Companies that significantly reduced their pledge values last year also tended to deliver positive returns at the stock market.

Examples include Suzlon Energy (411%), Jindal Stainless (140%), JSW Energy (120%), Adani Ports (112.3%), Adani Green (108.3%), Adani Enterprises (83%), Sun Pharmaceutical (64.8%), Tata Communications (61.4%), Bharat Forge (46.6%), and TCS (21%).

“There is a significant understanding that has now developed with promoters over a period of time that the capital markets do not appreciate leverage, especially at the promoter level," said Bhavesh Shah, managing director, head-investment banking, Equirus Capital. “We have seen that the leverage acts as a hindrance in valuation multiples and value creation process."

According to Pagaria of Nuvama, the market views reduction in pledges positively, as it indicates that immediate funding isn't necessary and can be managed effectively. He added that the reduction in pledges during the March quarter made it clear that capital-intensive businesses were witnessing a decline in promoter pledges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.