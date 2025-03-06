Industry
Mint Primer: Is a fresh crisis brewing in NCR’s property market?
SummaryRecent ED raids on NCR developers WTC Group and Bhutani Infra reveal allegations of cheating homebuyers, with ₹3,500 crore in documents discovered. The WTCA revoked licenses for 13 WTC projects, raising concerns about the impact on market sentiment amid ongoing recovery from previous scandals.
The property market in the National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed a clean-up and turnaround in recent times. Now, a new crisis seems to have hit the market, with allegations of cheating and defrauding of homebuyers doing the rounds. Mint explains:
