Hasn’t the NCR been hit by scandals earlier?

A string of real estate scandals had rocked NCR over the last decade. Some of the region’s largest developers engaged in years of unchecked real estate expansion, a land-buying frenzy, and diversion of funds away from projects. Hundreds of home projects moved at a snail’s pace, or were never delivered. But, things changed post the covid-19 pandemic, as there was a revival in customer demand after a prolonged slowdown. Developers benefited from a bull run and the return of investors. Reputed builders earned the confidence of buyers yet again. The latest controversy, now, opens up a can of worms.