Prosus-backed ElasticRun's quick commerce wing is bringing speed to FMCG, grocery deliveries in small towns

“Faster deliveries mean that the B2B customers can keep lower inventories at their end. This will make them more capital efficient, akin to how just-in-time revolutionized the automobile industry,” Madhur Singhal, managing partner (consumer and internet) at global consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance. However, such firms will need to maintain robust and standardized item masters and work on lowering manpower and vehicle-running costs to keep overall expenses in control, said Singhal.