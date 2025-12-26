BENGALURU: ElasticRun, which enables FMCG and grocery companies to reach the remotest parts of the country, is doubling down on its newly established quick commerce vertical, positioning it as the primary engine for growth in FY26.
Prosus-backed ElasticRun's quick commerce wing is bringing speed to FMCG, grocery deliveries in small towns
SummaryIn FY25, ElasticRun narrowed its net loss to ₹145 crore from ₹360 crore in the previous year, helped by improved efficiencies in logistics and focus on regional brands.
BENGALURU: ElasticRun, which enables FMCG and grocery companies to reach the remotest parts of the country, is doubling down on its newly established quick commerce vertical, positioning it as the primary engine for growth in FY26.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More