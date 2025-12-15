'India's diversity to bring Meesho-like outcomes across sectors': Prosus' Sharma
Even as it is ready to harvest, Prosus has been busy deploying capital in the country. Earlier in August it pumped in $146 million in Ixigo, a listed new-age travel services company, a first for the firm. This calendar year alone, the firm has deployed around $560 million in India.
MUMBAI : The Netherlands-headquartered Prosus’ India thesis is paying off in quick succession, and the global consumer-internet investor is now gearing up to deploy more patient capital across consumer internet, artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech, senior executives told Mint. The clearest proof point is Meesho—where Prosus is among the largest institutional backers—as the company’s strong market debut at an over 53% premium has sharply boosted the value of its investment and strengthened its confidence in India as a long-term growth market.