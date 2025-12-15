'India's diversity to bring Meesho-like outcomes across sectors': Prosus' Sharma

Prosus helped the company transform from a social commerce firm to a high-scale e-commerce one. “Over a period of time, what we were increasingly more convinced about was this team's strategic vision of solving commerce for the next 300-500 million users, and they kept on taking the right calls just to enable that, which meant that the going direct to the consumer, pivoting from a WhatsApp, and I would not even call that a pivot," Saurav Jain, principal investor - India Ecosystem at Prosus. "It was more of a going vertical into catering to the same set of target group but going direct to them, rather than going via the reseller model."