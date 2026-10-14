M Pallonji backed Protec General secures around ₹300 crore to expand operations

NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around ₹320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.
NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around ₹320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.
“Since insurance is a regulated business, you first need to obtain a licence. Once you receive the licence, the promoters infuse the committed capital. The promoters had already committed this amount. So, this is primarily promoter money rather than a conventional fundraise,” said one of the persons cited above.
Protec General Insurance was incorporated on 30 November 2024. The company received the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) R2 approval in July this year.
Irdai’s licensing process has three stages: R1, R2 and R3. At the first stage, R1, the regulator evaluates the promoters, proposed investors, financial strength and business plan. Protec received its R1 approval in April this year. At R2, Irdai evaluates the formal application, capital structure and management before granting in-principle approval. At R3, it issues the final Certificate of Registration, allowing the insurer to commence operations.
The approval comes as the Indian regulator has also cleared other players, including Kiwi General Insurance, Prudential HCL Health Insurance and Allianz Jio Reinsurance.
Emails sent to Protec General Insurance, the M. Pallonji Group, Divya Sehgal and Federal Bank did not elicit a response until press time.
Market opportunity
According to data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData, India’s general insurance industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, from ₹3.6 lakh crore ($43.4 billion) in 2026 to ₹5.4 lakh crore ($62.2 billion) by 2030, measured by gross written premiums (GWP).
“With India’s GDP growth remaining strong, the financialization of assets is taking place in the country. This offers opportunities for both the general and life insurance segments. These new entrants can leverage digital technologies and adopt newer business models, including the use of technology for promotion and customer acquisition,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills.
As a result, experts believe more players could enter the market. “There is scope for more players to enter the Indian insurance market, given the growth of the economy and the improving business momentum in the country,” said Bathini.
Expansion plans
With the new capital, Protec plans to expand its operations. “The company plans to open around eight to nine offices initially, with the possibility of expanding to more locations,” said a source close to the development.
Protec General Insurance’s shareholders include the M. Pallonji Group and Divya Sehgal, investing in his individual capacity. Federal Bank is also an investor in the company.
The company is led by Aditya Sharma, its chief executive officer. Before joining Protec, Sharma served as chief distribution officer for retail sales at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.
The M. Pallonji Group is promoted by Mehli Mistry and his younger brother, Pheroze Mistry. Mehli is a first cousin of Shapoor Mistry and the late Cyrus Mistry, whose family controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He has also served as a trustee of Tata Trusts.