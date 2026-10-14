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M Pallonji backed Protec General secures around ₹300 crore to expand operations

Nabodita GangulyPriyamvada C
3 min read14 Oct 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Protec plans to initially establish around eight to nine offices, with the option to expand to more locations.
Protec plans to initially establish around eight to nine offices, with the option to expand to more locations.(Pexel)
Summary

The capital infusion follows Protec’s in-principle regulatory approval. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated as the insurer prepares to expand its operations.

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NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around 320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.

NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around 320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.

“Since insurance is a regulated business, you first need to obtain a licence. Once you receive the licence, the promoters infuse the committed capital. The promoters had already committed this amount. So, this is primarily promoter money rather than a conventional fundraise,” said one of the persons cited above.

Protec General Insurance was incorporated on 30 November 2024. The company received the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) R2 approval in July this year.

Irdai’s licensing process has three stages: R1, R2 and R3. At the first stage, R1, the regulator evaluates the promoters, proposed investors, financial strength and business plan. Protec received its R1 approval in April this year. At R2, Irdai evaluates the formal application, capital structure and management before granting in-principle approval. At R3, it issues the final Certificate of Registration, allowing the insurer to commence operations.

The approval comes as the Indian regulator has also cleared other players, including Kiwi General Insurance, Prudential HCL Health Insurance and Allianz Jio Reinsurance.

Emails sent to Protec General Insurance, the M. Pallonji Group, Divya Sehgal and Federal Bank did not elicit a response until press time.

Also Read | Medical devices maker SMT in talks for ₹200 crore pre-IPO round

Market opportunity

According to data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData, India’s general insurance industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, from 3.6 lakh crore ($43.4 billion) in 2026 to 5.4 lakh crore ($62.2 billion) by 2030, measured by gross written premiums (GWP).

“With India’s GDP growth remaining strong, the financialization of assets is taking place in the country. This offers opportunities for both the general and life insurance segments. These new entrants can leverage digital technologies and adopt newer business models, including the use of technology for promotion and customer acquisition,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills.

As a result, experts believe more players could enter the market. “There is scope for more players to enter the Indian insurance market, given the growth of the economy and the improving business momentum in the country,” said Bathini.

Expansion plans

With the new capital, Protec plans to expand its operations. “The company plans to open around eight to nine offices initially, with the possibility of expanding to more locations,” said a source close to the development.

Protec General Insurance’s shareholders include the M. Pallonji Group and Divya Sehgal, investing in his individual capacity. Federal Bank is also an investor in the company.

The company is led by Aditya Sharma, its chief executive officer. Before joining Protec, Sharma served as chief distribution officer for retail sales at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The M. Pallonji Group is promoted by Mehli Mistry and his younger brother, Pheroze Mistry. Mehli is a first cousin of Shapoor Mistry and the late Cyrus Mistry, whose family controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He has also served as a trustee of Tata Trusts.

Also Read | Zetwerk targets ₹25,583 crore valuation in ₹5,012 crore IPO
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Meet the Author

Nabodita Ganguly

Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital laRead more

ndscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesM Pallonji backed Protec General secures around ₹300 crore to expand operations

M Pallonji backed Protec General secures around ₹300 crore to expand operations

Nabodita GangulyPriyamvada C
3 min read14 Oct 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Protec plans to initially establish around eight to nine offices, with the option to expand to more locations.
Protec plans to initially establish around eight to nine offices, with the option to expand to more locations.(Pexel)
Summary

The capital infusion follows Protec’s in-principle regulatory approval. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated as the insurer prepares to expand its operations.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around 320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.

NEW DELHI : Promoters and investors, including the M. Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate, and Divya Sehgal, a former partner at private equity firm True North who is investing in his individual capacity, have infused around 320 crore (approximately $33 million) into general insurance company Protec General Insurance, according to four people aware of the development. Existing investor Federal Bank also participated in the round.

“Since insurance is a regulated business, you first need to obtain a licence. Once you receive the licence, the promoters infuse the committed capital. The promoters had already committed this amount. So, this is primarily promoter money rather than a conventional fundraise,” said one of the persons cited above.

Protec General Insurance was incorporated on 30 November 2024. The company received the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) R2 approval in July this year.

Irdai’s licensing process has three stages: R1, R2 and R3. At the first stage, R1, the regulator evaluates the promoters, proposed investors, financial strength and business plan. Protec received its R1 approval in April this year. At R2, Irdai evaluates the formal application, capital structure and management before granting in-principle approval. At R3, it issues the final Certificate of Registration, allowing the insurer to commence operations.

The approval comes as the Indian regulator has also cleared other players, including Kiwi General Insurance, Prudential HCL Health Insurance and Allianz Jio Reinsurance.

Emails sent to Protec General Insurance, the M. Pallonji Group, Divya Sehgal and Federal Bank did not elicit a response until press time.

Also Read | Medical devices maker SMT in talks for ₹200 crore pre-IPO round

Market opportunity

According to data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData, India’s general insurance industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, from 3.6 lakh crore ($43.4 billion) in 2026 to 5.4 lakh crore ($62.2 billion) by 2030, measured by gross written premiums (GWP).

“With India’s GDP growth remaining strong, the financialization of assets is taking place in the country. This offers opportunities for both the general and life insurance segments. These new entrants can leverage digital technologies and adopt newer business models, including the use of technology for promotion and customer acquisition,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills.

As a result, experts believe more players could enter the market. “There is scope for more players to enter the Indian insurance market, given the growth of the economy and the improving business momentum in the country,” said Bathini.

Expansion plans

With the new capital, Protec plans to expand its operations. “The company plans to open around eight to nine offices initially, with the possibility of expanding to more locations,” said a source close to the development.

Protec General Insurance’s shareholders include the M. Pallonji Group and Divya Sehgal, investing in his individual capacity. Federal Bank is also an investor in the company.

The company is led by Aditya Sharma, its chief executive officer. Before joining Protec, Sharma served as chief distribution officer for retail sales at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The M. Pallonji Group is promoted by Mehli Mistry and his younger brother, Pheroze Mistry. Mehli is a first cousin of Shapoor Mistry and the late Cyrus Mistry, whose family controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He has also served as a trustee of Tata Trusts.

Also Read | Zetwerk targets ₹25,583 crore valuation in ₹5,012 crore IPO
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nabodita Ganguly

Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital laRead more

ndscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesM Pallonji backed Protec General secures around ₹300 crore to expand operations
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