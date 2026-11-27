Mumbai: The complex deal between Tata Steel Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd could violate the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) related-party transaction rules, three proxy advisory firms have warned, urging the market regulator to intervene.
In a two-part transaction, Tata Steel first announced the sale of two of its units to APL Apollo on Sunday evening for ₹28,000 crore, financed through debt. On Monday morning, the two companies announced the second leg, wherein Tata Steel would acquire a controlling stake in the tubes manufacturer by buying out its promoters and acquiring more shares in a subsequent open offer.