Mumbai: The complex deal between Tata Steel Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd could violate the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) related-party transaction rules, three proxy advisory firms have warned, urging the market regulator to intervene.
Mumbai: The complex deal between Tata Steel Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd could violate the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) related-party transaction rules, three proxy advisory firms have warned, urging the market regulator to intervene.
In a two-part transaction, Tata Steel first announced the sale of two of its units to APL Apollo on Sunday evening for ₹28,000 crore, financed through debt. On Monday morning, the two companies announced the second leg, wherein Tata Steel would acquire a controlling stake in the tubes manufacturer by buying out its promoters and acquiring more shares in a subsequent open offer.
In a two-part transaction, Tata Steel first announced the sale of two of its units to APL Apollo on Sunday evening for ₹28,000 crore, financed through debt. On Monday morning, the two companies announced the second leg, wherein Tata Steel would acquire a controlling stake in the tubes manufacturer by buying out its promoters and acquiring more shares in a subsequent open offer.
Separately, Tata Steel and the promoters of APL Apollo also agreed to enter an exclusive contract-manufacturing arrangement following their exit from the company.
By structuring the transaction in this manner, the two companies ensured that Tata Steel was not a related party of APL Apollo on Sunday evening when the tubes maker decided to buy its assets, as per proxy advisors Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), and InGovern. Thus, they avoided the requirement of seeking shareholder approval for the transaction, which is mandatory for related-party deals, the proxy advisors said.
However, such deal-engineering runs afoul of Sebi’s “purpose and effect” test, which has been applicable since April 2023, they said. According to this doctrine, a deal between a listed company and a non-related party, as in this case, could be deemed as a related-party transaction, if the purpose and effect of it is to benefit a related party of the listed company.
Here, even though Tata Steel was not a related party of APL Apollo at the time the latter agreed to buy the two companies from it, the deal benefitted the promoters of APL Apollo, who were a related party, the proxy advisors argue.
“The transaction must be assessed as a whole, not as three legally separate announcements. The asset sale, promoter-stake sale, open offer and SG Spectra arrangement are commercially interlinked and may collectively benefit APL Apollo’s promoter group,” InGovern argued in a report dated 25 November.
IiAS called upon Sebi to determine whether the purpose-and-effect test applies in this case, and to decide whether the arrangement between Tata Steel and the Gupta family, the promoters of APL Apollo, amounted to a differential payment to two sets of investors.
“APL Apollo will have to borrow heavily to buy assets from the company that is about to become its promoter, and its public shareholders will carry that debt. That outcome is hard to reconcile with what the related party rules are for, even if the timing technically keeps the deal outside their scope,” IiAS noted in a report.
Approval of the minority shareholders of APL Apollo must be sought before the acquisition of the two assets of Tata Steel by APL Apollo for ₹28,000 crore, which is several times more than what the total assets of the buyer are worth, SES noted.
APL Apollo and Sebi did not immediately respond to Mint’s request for comment.
Market backlash has prompted Tata Steel top management to acknowledge growing investor concerns, saying it is evaluating whether changes to the deal structure are needed, chief executive officer and managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
“We have taken cognisance of the feedback received and are carefully examining the concerns raised to determine how best to address them,” said a Tata Steel spokesperson over email.
Shares of APL Apollo have fallen more than 30% on the BSE since the deal was announced on Sunday, closing at ₹1,481 on Thursday. Tata Steel shares have declined a little over 8% over the same period, to ₹163.35.
Earlier on Wednesday, investors and proxy firms slammed APL Apollo’s proposed deal with Tata Steel, calling the transaction unfair to the company’s minority shareholders, raising concerns whether the ₹28,000-crore deal will receive shareholder approval.
The key concern lies in the complicated structuring of the deal, where APL Apollo will buy two assets from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore for the 26.38% promoter stake in the tubes manufacturing company and make an open offer for another 26% stake, costing about ₹16,756 crore upon full subscription.