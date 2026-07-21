Proxy advisory firm flags Meesho’s GST model, seeks Sebi scrutiny

Bengaluru: Proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to examine whether Meesho Ltd has adequately disclosed potential investor risks arising from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) position adopted by its logistics subsidiary Valmo Transportation.
In a representation submitted to Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on 20 July, and reviewed by Mint, InGovern argued that Valmo appears to classify freight recovered from customers as a Goods Transport Agency (GTA) service, allowing it to avail lower GST applicable to such services.
According to the Bengaluru-based firm, Valmo appears to classify freight recovered from customers as a GTA service, which attracts 5% GST without input tax credit (or 12% with input tax credit under certain conditions), instead of treating it as a standard transport support/logistics service, which is generally taxed at 18% GST. InGovern argued that this lower tax incidence enables the e-commerce company to subsidise shipping costs, offer lower freight rates, finance discounts and improve unit economics, making the GST position a material component of its commercial strategy.
InGovern stressed that it is not asking Sebi to determine the legality of Meesho's GST position, as such questions fall within the jurisdiction of tax authorities. Instead, it urged the market regulator to examine whether investors have been adequately informed of the legal and financial risks if the tax treatment is eventually found to be unsustainable.
"Basis the West Bengal ruling, a lot will depend on how the GST authorities view it. If they take a negative view, Meesho could have to pay back taxes along with penalties and interest," Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, told Mint. "Investors need to be aware that this could be a huge risk for the company." He added that while companies may interpret regulations in ways they believe favour their business, "once they become listed companies, that becomes a contingent risk for public shareholders as well."
Earlier this year, the West Bengal Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) overturned an advance ruling obtained by Flipkart on whether certain delivery services qualified as Goods Transport Agency services, holding that the company's logistics operations did not qualify as a GTA merely because consignment notes were issued.
The Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) is a GST forum that gives legally binding clarifications to taxpayers regarding their tax liabilities, classification of goods and services, and applicability of GST laws to their intended business transactions to prevent potential tax litigation.
The Flipkart matter, however, arose through GST advance ruling proceedings initiated by the company itself, whereas InGovern has approached Sebi over disclosure obligations rather than seeking a determination on GST liability.
Still, “The Flipkart AAR ruling is significant as it confirms that GST classification of e-commerce logistics arrangements depends on the actual legal and commercial substance of the transaction rather than the parties’ business descriptions,” said Sachin Sharma, managing partner at KSV Tax Consultants.
“However, its application is necessarily fact-specific. Differences in contractual terms, invoicing, transportation responsibilities, or consignment-note practices may lead to difference GST outcomes. The ruling therefore reinforces that integrated e-commerce logistics models be analysed on a transaction-by-transaction framework.”
Shares of Meesho settled 3% higher at ₹191.60 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
InGovern's representation said that if the GST position is ultimately held to be legally unsustainable, Meesho could face substantial retrospective tax demands spanning multiple financial years, interest on unpaid taxes, penalties, prolonged litigation and material adverse effects on profitability, cash flows and enterprise valuation.
The representation also includes sample invoices that InGovern says illustrate the difference between charging GST at 18% and the lower rate applied under the GTA classification.
Meesho rejected InGovern's claims in its representation to Sebi.
"Meesho rejects the claims in this representation, which reflects no finding by Sebi or any tax authority. We have not received any communication from Sebi or any regulator on this matter. We remain confident in our tax positions, which are grounded in the applicable legal framework, and we remain fully compliant with our disclosure obligations," a company spokesperson told Mint.
Sachin Menon, an independent Mumbai-based tax consultant, questioned the technical basis of the representation.
"The representation does not explain why the GST position is wrong. It assumes there is a wrong classification under Goods Transport Agency services, but it does not set out the legal basis for that conclusion or cite any judicial precedent supporting it," he said.
Menon also said the structure involving Meesho and Valmo should not automatically be equated with the marketplace itself claiming GTA status.
"Meesho itself is a marketplace. Valmo is a separate legal entity. The fact that it is wholly owned does not by itself create a disqualification under GST," he said.
The issue comes against the backdrop of recent litigation involving GST treatment of platform-led logistics models. Subramanian drew parallels with the telecom sector's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute, where companies adopted interpretations of regulations that were later overturned by the Supreme Court, resulting in significant liabilities. "If trade practices create a contingent liability for shareholders of listed companies, it becomes an issue," he said.
Meesho will announce its Q1FY27 results on Thursday. The company’s shares have outperformed the broader market so far this year. The stock has gained about 5.6% year-to-date, while the Nifty 50 has declined roughly 8% over the same period, reflecting investor optimism despite broader market weakness.
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.
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