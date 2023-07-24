PSBs lent ₹4,12,227.10 crore to public sector in 2022-23: FM2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:52 PM IST
The amount was lower than the ₹4,93,379.2 crore lent in the previous year.
New Delhi: Public Sector Banks (PSBs) lent ₹4,12,227.1 crore to state-backed corporations and public sector undertakings during 2022-23, down from ₹4,93,379.2 crore in the previous year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament in a written response on Monday.
