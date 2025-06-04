Wanted: Independent directors for PSU boards. But where is the approval?
Summary
Despite repeated regulatory reminders, these companies await clearances from their respective ministries, delaying crucial appointments and inviting penalties from stock exchanges.
Mumbai: Over three-fourths of India’s listed public sector enterprises do not have the requisite number of independent directors, as these companies continue to wait for clearance from various government departments.
