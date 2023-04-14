PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors

PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors2 min read . 08:46 PM IST
- The appointments are subject to the approval of the shareholders.
New Delhi: PTC India on Tuesday appointed three retired officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as independent directors of the company.
The company has also appointed Mahendra Kumar Gupta as a nominee director of NHPC.
In a statement, PTC India informed about the appointments of Rashmi Verma, Jayant Dasgupta and Narendra Kumar as independent directors of the company with effect from April 13, 2023.
Rashmi Verma, a former IAS officer from 1982 batch, has 36 years of experience in various sectors as an IAS officer. Her last position was secretary, Ministry of Tourism. Verma also worked as secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and as Additional secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
In over 37 years of experience, Dasgupta, a 1981-batch retired IAS officer, has served as chief adviser to Bihar State Planning Board and ambassador to the World Trade Organisation. He also served as secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
Narendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer from 1988 batch has more than 34 years experience in various sectors of the government. He served as Financial Commissioner, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Managing Director of Delhi State Financial & Development Corporation.
Further, Mahendra Kumar Gupta joined as Nominee Director of NHPC is a veteran in power sector. He has more than 35 year experience in Commercial and Constructions.
Rajib K Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC India, said: “We are delighted to welcome the three new independent directors having credible experience and impeccable career record."
“We also welcome the new Nominee Director of NHPC to the board of PTC India. All of them are nationally and globally respected Experts in their respective fields. There deep and diversified experience will be of great value to the company. We are not only fully complaint as per SEBI LODR but also on the sound footing of ESG Vision implementation. We look forward to robust future growth of the company," he added.