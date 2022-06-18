PTC India and Greenstat Hydrogen India (a subsidiary of Norwegian Energy Company Greenstat ASA) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint development of green hydrogen solutions for Indian power market beneficiaries.

Under the MoU, both PTC and Greenstat will jointly work towards development of green hydrogen projects in India. The areas of development shall include feasibility studies and/or project management services for green hydrogen solutions. The firms will also work towards identifying opportunities for development of a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for facilitation of green hydrogen in the country.

“Green hydrogen has huge potential to meet future energy demands sustainably and also support the transition to a net-zero economy. Under this association, PTC and Greenstat would play an important role in its adoption in the country," said Rajib Kr Mishra, CMD, PTC India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sturle Pedersen, chairman of Greenstat Hydrogen India, said: “There is a good synergy between Greenstat and PTC. Greenstat looks forward to a long-term and fruitful collaboration and together we strongly believe that many innovative initiatives will be implemented to succeed in the transition from fossil to renewable energy. Green hydrogen will be a key factor in the energy transformation."

He added, “We strongly believe that cooperation between our companies will have a significant contribution towards India fulfilling its net-zero commitments and execute the strategy of ‘Panchamrit’ or ‘five elixirs’."