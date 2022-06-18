PTC India-Greenstat sign MoU for joint development of green hydrogen solutions1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 02:56 PM IST
- Under the MoU, both PTC and Greenstat will jointly work towards development of green hydrogen projects in India.
PTC India and Greenstat Hydrogen India (a subsidiary of Norwegian Energy Company Greenstat ASA) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint development of green hydrogen solutions for Indian power market beneficiaries.